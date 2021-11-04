Citigroup Increases Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target to $68.00

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 249.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BAK opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

