Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,937. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

