Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.37

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

