Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.37

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.
The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85.
In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.