CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 79.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 661,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 617.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 5.26.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

