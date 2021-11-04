CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Contrast

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMC Materials and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.65 $142.83 million $7.47 18.64 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.80 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CMC Materials and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 1 2 5 0 2.50 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $165.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.11% 21.41% 9.55% SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CMC Materials beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

