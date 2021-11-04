CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “
CNF opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
