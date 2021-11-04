CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNF opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.