Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.