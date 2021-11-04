Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE RQI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.