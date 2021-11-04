Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 72,090 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $344.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
