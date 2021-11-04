Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 72,090 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $344.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

