Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE CL opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 132,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

