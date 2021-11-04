Colliers Securities Weighs in on IntriCon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

IntriCon stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

