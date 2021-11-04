Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. Nordea Equity Research cut Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

