Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

