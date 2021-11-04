Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

