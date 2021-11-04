Comparing Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.93 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.15 Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.89 $102.29 million $1.44 53.72

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.44%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

