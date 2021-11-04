Compound (COMP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255.99 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $255.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $364.75 or 0.00593931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

