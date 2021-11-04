Conceal (CCX) Price Up 55.8% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $6.02 million and $144,572.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.73 or 1.00144928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.96 or 0.00589373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00320709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00174731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,881,092 coins and its circulating supply is 11,196,194 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.