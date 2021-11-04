ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

