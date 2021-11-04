Contrasting Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Incyte 12.41% 15.77% 11.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Incyte 1 4 7 0 2.50

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.81%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 36.40%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Inotiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 13.65 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -148.00 Incyte $2.67 billion 5.53 -$295.70 million ($1.06) -63.01

Inotiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Incyte beats Inotiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

