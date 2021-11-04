Contrasting Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Fabrinet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.80 -$57.33 million $3.17 10.17 Fabrinet $1.88 billion 2.27 $148.34 million $3.99 28.88

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fabrinet 0 5 4 0 2.44

Plantronics currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $92.63, indicating a potential downside of 19.62%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84% Fabrinet 8.05% 15.05% 10.51%

Summary

Fabrinet beats Plantronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

