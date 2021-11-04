Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toast and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park City Group $21.01 million 5.26 $4.12 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Toast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toast and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 18.90% 6.98% 5.62%

Summary

Park City Group beats Toast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

