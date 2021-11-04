ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 256.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

CTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CTEC stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 223.60 ($2.92). The company had a trading volume of 492,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,847. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.14.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

