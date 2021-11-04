Cook Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $861,129.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $861,129.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

