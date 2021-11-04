Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.59 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 345,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,051. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $374.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.16.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cooper-Standard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.