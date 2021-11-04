Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $552.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $552.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.99. 71,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,488. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $502.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

