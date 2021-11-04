Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

