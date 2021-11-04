Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
