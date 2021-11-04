Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

