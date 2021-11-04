Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $113.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. 1,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,455. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $807,418. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

