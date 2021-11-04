Cream Price Reaches $0.0006 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $24,892.80 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,530.90 or 1.00275304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.56 or 0.00595738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00324590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00176928 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

