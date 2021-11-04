Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.76. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,241. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

