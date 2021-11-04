Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.
Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.76. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,241. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
