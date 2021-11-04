CREDIT Price Down 7.7% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $15,806.22 and approximately $6,678.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 175% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

