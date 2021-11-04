Credit Suisse AG Purchases 106,831 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

TRGP opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

