Credit Suisse AG Sells 217,401 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Tuya worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

