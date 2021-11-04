Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,626 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

MOH opened at $303.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

