Credit Suisse AG Sells 330 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

