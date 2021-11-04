Credit Suisse AG Sells 97,827 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.76% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.