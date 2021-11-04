Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

