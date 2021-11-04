Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.40 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.75 ($13.82).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

