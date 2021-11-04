Credit Suisse Group Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $25.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.