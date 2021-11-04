Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

