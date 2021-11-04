CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.