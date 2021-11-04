CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Oppenheimer

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,823. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

