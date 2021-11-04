Critical Survey: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.05%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank 29.52% 15.23% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 5.11 $39.12 million $4.66 21.06

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

