Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 43.6% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $302,738.43 and $1,148.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

