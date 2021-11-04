CryptoSoul Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $877,804.88 and $2,072.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00125000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.22 or 0.00517891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.