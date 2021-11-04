CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00005990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 764.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $35.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00082005 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

