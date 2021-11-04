CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $2.90 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00087586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00101430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.18 or 0.07284938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,135.73 or 0.99631304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022587 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 788,018,565 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.