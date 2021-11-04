CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 159,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.