CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.