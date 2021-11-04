CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,640,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,695,000 after buying an additional 1,824,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 242,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 204,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

